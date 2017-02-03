Changes may be just over the horizon for cruise ships

BAR HARBOR — It has been more than a century since summer rusticators arrived on Mount Desert Island on large sailing ships, if they ever did.

With 171 cruise ship port visits on the docket between late April and the beginning of November this year, Bar Harbor will host thousands of visitors arriving by sea on giant ocean liners.

Some of those ships will be more than 1,000 feet long. All of them will be powered entirely by fossil fuels — relatively light diesel perhaps for the smallest and heavy bunker oil for the largest such as the giant 5,000-passenger, 1,142-foot Anthem of the Seas, reputed to be the second largest cruise ship in the world.

None of the giant summer visitors will be wind-powered, but the day may be coming when that will change.

Early this year, the Finnish wind propulsion company Norsepower Oy signed an agreement to install “rotor sails” onboard the Finnish Viking Line’s LNG (liquefied natural gas)-fueled cruise ferry Viking Grace. The 702-foot automobile and passenger ferry makes daily round trips across the Baltic Sea between Turku, Finland, and Stockholm, Sweden — about 200 miles each way. With its four approximately 10,200-horsepower LNG engines, it is considered to be one of the most environmentally friendly cruise ferries in the world. Norsepower estimates that the addition of its rotor sail technology to the Viking Grace will cut carbon emissions by around 900 tons annually, equivalent to cutting 300 tons of LNG fuel per year.

The shipping industry is moving rapidly toward a switch to LNG, primarily to power cargo and other commercial vessels. Tote Maritime, owner of the El Faro, launched the world’s first LNG-powered containership, Isla Bella, in 2015 and a new sistership, Perla del Caribe, last year.

Although LNG is not common in the cruise ship industry, the Carnival Corp. has reportedly ordered four enormous cruise ships from an Italian shipbuilder. Each of the new vessels will a capacity of 6,600 passengers compared with the 5,000 carried aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, which is scheduled to visit Bar Harbor five times this year between June and October. The new ships will be the first in the cruise industry to use LNG to generate 100 percent power at sea. Using LNG to power the ships in port and at sea will significantly reduce or even eliminate emission of soot particles and sulfur oxide pollutants that result from the combustion of diesel or heavy fuel oil.

With fuel economy and “green” concern increasingly prevalent among shipowners, the day may be coming when rotor sails, or wind-powered propulsion systems eventually may make an appearance on cruise ships. If they do, they won’t take the form of towering clouds of billowing sails.

The rotor sail system incorporates tall, rotating cylinders that stand as much as 98 feet above a ship’s deck and rely on the Magnus effect to harness wind power to propel a ship forward. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica website britannica.com, the Magnus effect can be seen when a spinning ball curves away from its principal flight path — Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s curveball is a prime example.

The first rotor sail systems, which use electronics to sense when the wind is strong enough to deliver fuel savings and then start up automatically, are already in commercial service in Europe.

In a recent statement, Norsepower said that the Viking Grace will be retrofitted with one medium-sized Rotor Sail unit measuring about 79 feet in height and 13 feet in diameter. According to the company, Viking Grace will be the first-ever hybrid ship to operate on a combination of LNG and wind power.