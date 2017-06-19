Center receives $10,000 grant

ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center has received a $10,000 grant from The Next Generation Foundation of Maine to help finance the Renovation Fund for the center’s home.

With this grant, Families First Community Center now has $50,000 of the $130,000 needed for the renovations.

The nonprofit Families First Community Center was founded in 2015 with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness before it is passed down to the next generation. It equips families with minor children with the housing and skills they need to gain self-sufficiency. Residents will be required to work 40 hours per week toward this goal.

The home opening is planned for late 2017.

For more information, to donate funds or materials or to volunteer, call 460-3711, mail P.O. Box 951 in Ellsworth, email [email protected] or visit www.familiesfirstellsworth.org.