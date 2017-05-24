Wallace Events wins Top Drawer Award

TRENTON — Brian Spencer admitted he was surprised to be standing on stage at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting last week, receiving its highest award.

“You don’t expect to get here,” the president of Wallace Events told the audience, recounting how when he started the company in 1998 he “had nothing — zero.”

“We’re the guys setting up the space for the people getting the awards,” Spencer said. “We’re not the ones getting them.”

Spencer and his nephew Jake Taylor, who serves as the company’s vice president, were indeed the recipients last week. They accepted the Top Drawer Award at the Chamber’s 62nd annual meeting, held May 18 at Acadia Event Center on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

After starting with nothing, Wallace now has about 25 year-round employees and an additional 50 or so in the summer, when it does between 125 and 130 events a week.

Spencer said it was not always easy to be the “long-haired, left-handed, short guy in the rock band” going to banks and asking for loans when he was first getting started. He said support from those banks, along with the city, chamber and dedicated customers, helped make the business a reality.

Taylor said Wallace is able to do the work it does because it has “the most incredible staff.”

“I know everyone that wins this award says that, but I’m telling you, ours is better,” he said. He credited crews for working long days (he said 12 hours equals half a work day in their line of work) and especially on weekends, which means time away from their families.

Spencer said when he started out he was often told, “You can’t make it” or “You won’t make it.” He encouraged those in the room to take a different approach when they encounter entrepreneurs trying to get started, and to get behind them and support them.

Separately, Donald Clark of Lamoine was recognized as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year.

Clark and his wife, Mona, have been involved with the Toys for Tots program for seven years and he has also served as the organizer and head chef at the Elks Club’s free community Thanksgiving meal.

He also makes Christmas food baskets for those in need and organizes benefit events for families in need (such as fire victims).

The chamber said “no one deserves this recognition more.” Clark, for his part, said the award belongs to the community because of their support for the events he has organized.

“You deserve the award,” he said. “You made it possible.”

