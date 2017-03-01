Wallace Events named Chamber’s Top Drawer Award winner

ELLSWORTH — Wallace Events has been named as the 2017 recipient of the Top Drawer Award by the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award is the chamber’s highest honor, and will be presented to the company at the organization’s annual meeting that will take place Thursday, May 18.

“Winning the Top Drawer Award is very humbling and gratifying when there are so many deserving businesses in the area,” said Wallace Events President Brian Spencer. “I feel this award belongs to the staff, and the community we all live and work in. They are the engine behind our success.”

An Ellsworth native, Spencer founded Eastern Events Inc. in 1998 after previously working in the rental business on Long Island in New York and closer to home in Brewer.

That same year, Eastern Events purchased Wallace Tent and Awning in Trenton. At that point, the company operated out of 4,000 square feet of leased space and had two full-time employees.

Spencer recounted how the first seven years in business were in “new business survival mode.” That often meant “insane” 100-hour workweeks and family members who had their own Monday through Friday jobs helping out when they could.

By 2006, the company’s name had changed to Wallace Tent and Party Rental and it had outgrown its space in Trenton. It moved to Commerce Park in Ellsworth and built a 10,000-square-foot building there, which Spencer said “seemed gigantic at first.”

Even as the Great Recession unfolded, however, the company saw its business continue to grow and the space was quickly filled.

To help operate the growing company, Spencer brought his nephew (and longtime employee) Jake Taylor on as business partner and company vice president in 2010. The following year, Wallace expanded and opened a second showroom in Rockland.

That allowed the company to better and more easily serve Midcoast and southern Maine, where it was doing more business. There was also growth in Ellsworth, as Wallace bought more land from the city and built another, larger building (17,000 square feet) to meet the company’s needs.

In 2015, Wallace purchased a sound and lighting company, and rebranded as Wallace Events.

“The company can not only provide the rentals for an event, they can ‘produce’ the event, from chairs and tables to technology for lighting, sound, special effects and more,” the chamber noted in a news release. “Each year they bring the cutting edge to Maine with new concepts in tents, flooring and technology, making them a leader statewide in the event business.”

Wallace currently employs 22 full-time workers in its Ellsworth and Rockland locations, along with many part-time employees and 75 seasonal workers. The company plans to add 12,000 square feet of new building space at Commerce Park in Ellsworth in 2017 and several more full-time jobs.

Spencer said he is proud of the fact that two decades after he started the business it is still seeing expansion and growth, which he said is a little unusual.

“That’s your reward, when you are a small business owner, to see growth,” Taylor said.

Spencer said the business is intense, because customers are counting on them to make their event — whether it’s a graduation, wedding, or corporate function — as special and meaningful as they expect it to be. But Wallace employees thrive on that, he said.

“Our part has to be done on-time and correct,” he said. “There’s no second chance.”

Spencer said he is grateful to have Taylor working with him because he knows the business will be in good hands and that there will be a seamless transition when he eventually steps back and Taylor takes over.

“I’m very fortunate because I’ve got Jake,” Spencer said. “He’s the best rental guy in the state.”