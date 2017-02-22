Tire Warehouse set to open soon in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — Tire Warehouse will soon join the ranks of auto parts and supplies businesses in the city’s commercial district.

According to a sign at the location, recent direct mail fliers and information posted on the company’s website, Tire Warehouse is set to open soon at 27 Downeast Highway.

Located at the corner of that busy road and Short Street, the address was formerly the home of Carquest Auto Parts store.

A message left at the parent company’s corporate headquarters in New York Tuesday afternoon seeking more information about when the store in Ellsworth will open was not immediately returned. Tire Warehouse is one of multiple brands operated by Monro Muffler Brake Inc., based in Rochester, N.Y.

In its sales fliers, Tire Warehouse reports that it offers “convenient evening and weekend hours,” noting that most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The owner of the property, 27 Downeast Highway, LLC, got a building permit last year to construct an open canopy on the building that will allow tires to be changed outside.

Tire Warehouse will be far from alone in meeting the traveling public’s transportation needs in that part of Ellsworth. On High Street, for example, Complete Tire and Harmon’s Tires & Service Center both offer tires.

A developer will come before the Ellsworth Planning Board on March 1 with plans to redevelop the Town Auto Sales site as a small retail center. One of the proposed businesses slated for the location is an auto parts store.

On Downeast Highway, auto parts stores include VIP Tires & Service and O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Ellsworth Auto Supply Plus and NAPA Auto Parts.