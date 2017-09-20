Sterrs to succeed Karen Stanley as chairman of Camden National Corp.

The Board of Directors for Camden National Corp. has elected Lawrence “Larry” J. Sterrs to succeed Karen Stanley as chairman of the company and Camden National Bank effective Sept. 17.

Stanley, a Castine resident who joined the Board of Directors in 2008 and became chairwoman in 2010, retired from the board on Sept. 17. John Holmes, who has served on the board since 1988, retired on Sept. 15 after 29 years.

Highlights of Stanley’s tenure include Camden National Bank’s acquisition of 14 banking centers from Bank of America in 2012, the acquisition of The Bank of Maine in 2015 and consolidation and rebranding of Acadia Trust to Camden National Wealth Management in 2016.

“We are grateful for the wealth of business experience and community commitment that Karen and John have brought to the Board of Directors,” said Greg Dufour, Camden National’s president and CEO. “Karen’s expertise and leadership as chair have ensured that Camden National Corporation grows significantly as a Maine-based business with local roots and innovative products and services.”