South Street proposal back before Blue Hill Planning Board

BLUE HILL — The Planning Board will review for a second time a 9,920-square-foot retail development proposed for 28 South Street.

The board will hold a public hearing for a presentation from a development firm called Ellsworth Holdings on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m.

Blue Hill Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins said the developer had obtained a permit from the board in 2014 but the permit expired.

The site is located directly across from Rite Aid.

Two retail businesses are planned for 28 South St. There is not yet word on which businesses will open.