South Street proposal back before Blue Hill Planning Board June 28, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Business, News BLUE HILL — The Planning Board will review for a second time a 9,920-square-foot retail development proposed for 28 South Street. The board will hold a public hearing for a presentation from a development firm called Ellsworth Holdings on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. Blue Hill Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins said the developer had obtained a permit from the board in 2014 but the permit expired. The site is located directly across from Rite Aid. Two retail businesses are planned for 28 South St. There is not yet word on which businesses will open. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Orland suicide draws huge police response - June 28, 2017 South Street proposal back before Blue Hill Planning Board - June 28, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of June 29 - June 27, 2017