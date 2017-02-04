Shields named 2016 Affiliate Member of the Year

Holly Shields, a personal insurance account manager at L.S. Robinson Co. insurance of Southwest Harbor, has been named 2016 Affiliate Member of the Year by the Acadia Council of Realtors.

The award was presented to Shields by Laura Pellerano, a Realtor with Acadia Realty Group in Ellsworth and the council president.

The Affiliate of the Year award is voted on by the council members. The award was announced at an annual luncheon, held Jan. 26 at the Hancock County Technical Center in Ellsworth.

The Acadia Council of Realtors has 187 members in Hancock and Washington counties and is part of the Mid-Coast Board of Realtors and the Maine Association of Realtors.

L.S. Robinson is a division of Allen Insurance and Financial, the independent, employee-owned insurance and financial planning services agency with additional offices in Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Portland and Waterville.