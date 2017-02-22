Servers uneasy with new wage law

ELLSWORTH — For most waiters, waitresses and restaurant owners, the new law requiring an increase in the minimum wage is bad news.

Although most agree with an increase in the minimum wage in general, restaurant owners and servers say hiking the minimum wage for servers will add to the cost of doing business and everyone — servers included — will lose.

Others, and they are in the minority, say it’s about time restaurants were required to step up and pay a living wage.

“It’s like a hidden subsidy for restaurants,” said McGinley Jones of the current wage scale and reliance on tips for servers.

Jones and her husband, Gale White, own the Sunrise Café and Bakery and the Lubec Brewing Co. and Taproom in Lubec.

McGinley said they pay their employees a minimum of $10 an hour.

“They say ‘Maine, the Way Life Should Be.’ The way life should be is they [workers] should be able to make the basic minimal living expenses,” she said.

Beth Fendl, manager of Finn’s in Ellsworth, said she supports the minimum wage for all employees other than servers, who, she says, already make much more than the minimum wage per hour.

“It’s not broke,” she said. “Don’t fix it.”

What is really at issue is the “tip credit,” which is a major component of restaurant payrolls. The tip credit was eliminated under the new minimum wage law.

The tip credit requires restaurants to make sure their servers are paid at least the minimum wage each day. Before the legislation was passed, restaurants had to make up the difference between pay, tips and the minimum wage. Most restaurants have been paying their servers half the minimum wage, or $3.75 per hour. The minimum wage, which was $7.50, is now $9 an hour.

Restaurant owners said it is rare that they have to pay the tip credit because their servers make more than minimum wage with tips.

But without the tip credit, owners will have to pay the increased minimum wage, regardless of what was collected in tips.

Voters last November approved a referendum raising the minimum wage from $7.50 to $12 by 2020 for everyone but servers.

The law stipulates that servers will see an increase in their minimum wage to $5 this year and an increase each year until it reaches $12 per hour by 2024.

Danielle Chatto of Ellsworth, who serves half time as dining room/bar manager at Finn’s and half time tending bar, said she’s worried about making less money.

“I agree with the increase in the minimum wage,” she said, “but not for restaurants.”

Chatto sees a domino effect.

If restaurants have to increase the wage they pay servers, that money can be raised only by hiking menu prices, which will hurt the business and everyone who works there, she said.

She said she has not noticed a difference in her tips with the new law. “But people are asking all the time — so you’re making $12 an hour now?” She fears tips will go down if customers believe servers are being paid more.

The tips bring servers well above the minimum wage, which is why they are willing to work nights, weekends and holidays, she said.

If the tips decline, the job won’t be attractive anymore, she said.

“People are not going to want to do this job anymore,” Chatto said.

Finn’s server Brittani Cockayne of Ellsworth said tips affect how servers look at their jobs.

“We work for that kind of thing,” she said. “People will get better service if the server knows they are going to be tipped accordingly.”

Fendl said Finn’s will be educating the public on the issue by either including something in the menu or by putting an information card on the table.

Mike Tipping, spokesman for the Maine People’s Alliance, which was instrumental in passage of the referendum, said there are more than one dozen bills pending in the Legislature to change the new law.

“We think that it is very unfortunate that some legislators and Governor LePage are trying to undo the will of the voters,” Tipping said.

He said voters knew what they were doing when they approved the referendum.

Seven states require the full minimum wage for servers. These are Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Minnesota.

“They have higher rates of tipping and stronger restaurants,” Tipping said. “The kind of lies that have been told about this are deeply unfortunate.”

Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock County) called the elimination of the tip credit in the new law “a terrible mistake.”

Langley is in the unique position of being both a legislator and a restaurant owner — he and his wife own the Union River Lobster Pot in Ellsworth.

Langley said, ultimately, it’s all about numbers. A restaurant cannot stay open if its labor and food costs exceed 63 percent of sales, he said.

“Frankly, we operate right at that,” Langley said. “There is no other business that I know of where frontline workers get 15 percent to 20 percent of sales.”

“Restaurants will not be able to make the math work with $12 an hour servers when the law comes to fruition,” he said.

Langley said some restaurants are looking at new technology and new concepts, including self-ordering systems that would reduce the number of servers or eliminate them altogether in order to cope with the increase in minimum wage.

He said the argument that instituting a higher minimum wage for servers means they are more likely to pay taxes on what they earn rather than not reporting all of their tips does not hold water.

“I would say that used to be the case 20 years ago more than now,” Langley said. “Ninety-five percent or more of the tips come in through credit cards. They get paid in their paychecks.”

Langley said he looks at waiting on tables the same way as commissions for salespeople.

“They can go out and hustle,” he said. “They know what they are doing, what to recommend, how to keep their customers happy.

“If this gets taken away, where do those people go where they can make $25 or $30 an hour?”

McGinley Jones of Lubec reverses that argument. She said her servers have no trouble making decent tips even with their $10 an hour minimum wage.

And, she said, they have earned it all.

“Servers are dealing with people’s mood swings and irritability,” she said. “They are trying their best to make people happy and give them good service.”