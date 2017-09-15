Schoodic Institute names interim CEO

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park has announced the appointment of David Manski as acting chief executive officer (CEO) beginning in mid-October.

Manski served as chief of natural resources and cultural heritage at Acadia National Park for the final 20 years of a 35-year National Park Service career. During his tenure at Acadia, he was instrumental in helping to establish Schoodic Institute as a National Park Service research and learning center.

The search continues for a permanent president and CEO, and Manski will contribute to that process.

Manski is an expert in conservation and natural resource management. He received the U.S. Department of the Interior Meritorious Service Award and the NPS Director’s Award for Natural Resource Management. David has worked extensively on international conservation issues, both during his career and following retirement in 2014.

These technical assistance and consulting assignments have taken him to Oman (where in 2017, he served as a nature reserve expert with the country’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs), Tanzania, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bangladesh, China, Mozambique and Timor-Leste.

In 2013-2014, Manski was a Fulbright-Nehru Environmental Leadership Program Scholar looking at protected area management in India. In addition, he hosted/organized conservation study tours and meetings in the United States and abroad for environmental professionals from the Middle East, in affiliation with the Quebec Labrador Foundation.

“We are thrilled to have David Manski aboard. Schoodic Institute staff and public partners will benefit greatly from his knowledge, experience and expertise,” said Board Chairman Alan Goldstein. “He will contribute to the continued growth of the institute during this transition.”

Manski has undergraduate and graduate degrees in wildlife ecology from the University of Arizona and Texas A&M University. He is a certified wildlife biologist, a research associate at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and a commission member of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas.

He resides in Bar Harbor.