Robin Gropp serving as environmental steward

The Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District has welcomed Robin Gropp as a Maine Conservation Corps environmental steward.

Gropp recently began a 10-month term of service, during which he will collaborate with district staff and volunteers on land- and water-based conservation efforts throughout the county.

The Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District provides local conservation leadership, encourages conservation efforts, and offers conservation education, technical assistance and volunteer opportunities.

Gropp recently graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., with a degree in biology.

One of Gropp’s major goals will be to build the district’s volunteer program. For people interested in getting involved with local conservation, the district offers a number of volunteer opportunities, including projects focused on ocean acidification, invasive plants and soil erosion.

To learn more, contact the Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District at 667-8663 or email Gropp at [email protected]