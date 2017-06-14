Primavera Restaurant now open for business

ELLSWORTH — Diners in the area have long desired an Italian restaurant in Ellsworth, and last week their wish came true with the opening of Primavera Restaurant on High Street.

Primavera, owned by the owners of nearby Shinbashi restaurant, occupies the building that was formerly home to Jasper’s. It has undergone a dramatic transformation, both inside and out, since the new owners purchased it earlier this year.

General Manager Virginia Moscato, who was also general manager at Jasper’s for 18 years, said Primavera’s menu includes dishes such as chicken marsala, spaghetti and homemade meatballs and homemade tiramisu for dessert.

There is also fresh seafood including halibut, lobster and fried clams, as well as steak choices including prime rib and filet mignon.

Marty Sherwood is the head chef, assisted by Luigi Pacelli. Moscato said both are very experienced. Jennifer Cross, meanwhile, is manager for the inn portion of Primavera, which was formerly Jasper’s Motel.

Moscato said customers have responded very positively to the new restaurant with its new menu and new look.

“People have loved it,” she said. “The food has been wonderful, and we’re looking forward to a great season.”

A redone bar area that seats 20 is bathed in blue light, and Jody Yeo is the head bartender.

Moscato said Primavera opened up with a small amount of seating so people could come in and see the space. More seating, including a banquet room for larger parties, will soon be available. She said there will be a function room that customers can use for large, special events such as wedding receptions.

“They’ll be able to do that very soon,” she said.

Primavera Restaurant is open seven days a week for dinner. Sunday through Thursday, it is open from 4-9 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 4-10 p.m.