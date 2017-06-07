Primavera goes public

ELLSWORTH — Primavera Restaurant opened its doors to members of the community Sunday for a soft-opening event, where diners got to sample the Italian cuisine it offers.

Primavera operates in the space formerly occupied by Jasper’s Restaurant.

Its new owners, who also own Shinbashi at the nearby corner of High and Washington streets, have extensively renovated both the interior and exterior of the restaurant since acquiring it earlier this year. The former Jasper’s Motel also was part of the deal. The entities together are now known as Primavera Restaurant & Hotel.