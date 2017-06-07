Diners sample Italian cuisine at a soft-opening event for the new Primavera restaurant in Ellsworth on Sunday. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Primavera goes public June 7, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Business, News ELLSWORTH — Primavera Restaurant opened its doors to members of the community Sunday for a soft-opening event, where diners got to sample the Italian cuisine it offers. Primavera operates in the space formerly occupied by Jasper’s Restaurant. Its new owners, who also own Shinbashi at the nearby corner of High and Washington streets, have extensively renovated both the interior and exterior of the restaurant since acquiring it earlier this year. The former Jasper’s Motel also was part of the deal. The entities together are now known as Primavera Restaurant & Hotel. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Primavera goes public - June 7, 2017 Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 8 - June 7, 2017 Three escape injury in Surry Road crash - June 6, 2017