Owners cite workload, winter as reasons for closing Gouldsboro deli

GOULDSBORO — Two Sisters Deli & Café in the village of Prospect Harbor is closing its doors Feb. 18, with the owners saying they had a good run but want to go back to a 40-hour work week.

The sisters — Tracey Hutchins and Melissa Harrington, both of Winter Harbor — are the third business owners in that location to close their doors since 2007.

The owner of the building, Leon Harrington, had a bistro in the space from 2003 to 2007 and sold the business, not the building, to Leslie Cuda of Carmel, Calif.

Cuda sold the business to Alan Church, who operated the restaurant and then sold the equipment to the two sisters in June of 2014.

Hutchins and Harrington said the lack of consistent business off-season coupled with rent, high utility costs and staff turnover presented a difficult combination.

“We had a great summer, but it’s just not enough to carry you through the winter,” Harrington said. “With the amount of people here in the winter, you just can’t keep a steady cash flow.”

The deli is located at the corner of Main Street and Pond Road, across from the Dorcas Library and a short distance from Maine Fair Trade Lobster Co.

Harrington said line workers at the lobster processing plant don’t have a long enough lunch period to eat at the deli, although the office workers have given them consistent business.

She said they paid the owner of the building, Leon Harrington, who owns Riverside Café in Ellsworth, $1,000 a month in rent.

“The electric bill was crazy,” Harrington said. “Last winter we were paying $500 a month and then upwards of $1,000 a month in the summer.”

She said they also found themselves each working 80 hours a week because they had trouble keeping staff. Both have children.

“Not being able to find qualified help or people who actually want to show up to work is a huge problem,” Harrington said.

Despite their struggles, she said a food business at that location is viable.

Harrington said one winning formula might be someone who buys the building — now on the market for $185,000 — and lives in the apartment upstairs.

Leon Harrington, the owner of the property and no relation to Melissa, said restaurants seem to either make very good money or barely make enough to survive.

He said he did well when he owned the deli.

Among the variables, he said, are how much money one expects to make and how much the owners are willing to do to woo local residents.

“You have to take care of the locals if you want to succeed and bend over backwards for them to make sure they keep coming in,” Harrington said.

The two sisters are longtime local residents and had a faithful following.

Leon said he wasn’t quite sure why the sisters’ enterprise did not succeed as much as they would have liked.

The sisters are in the process of selling the equipment and will have dessert, coffee and punch on closing day.

“I have 20 years accounting experience, so I’m going back to the accounting field,” said Melissa Harrington.

Hutchins is a housekeeper and overall helping hand for a family that spends six months a year in South Gouldsboro.