Orland campground gains prestigious KOA status

ORLAND — The Shady Oaks Campground has been hosting summer campers on Leaches Point Road since 1969. The campground has five rental cabins and 70 sites for RVs, complete with Wi-Fi and electrical, water and sewer hook-ups.

Still, campground owners Marlene and David Greenlaw wanted to do something to bring in more campers every tourist season.

“We just were looking for something to make us stand out a little bit more,” said Marlene Greenlaw, who has owned the campground with David since 2014.

Earlier in May, they got that something: they became a member of Kampground of America (KOA), a network of nearly 500 campgrounds across the country that are all held to the same standards of safety, cleanliness and fun, the KOA website says.

“A lot of people who travel look for KOAs,” David said. “They know what to expect when they get to one.”

As part of the deal, the Greenlaws had to change the campground name from Shady Oaks to Bucksport/Fort Knox KOA. The couple hope that the brand will help attract weekday campers in particular. KOA has thousands of members who get special deals at member campgrounds during the week.

“We want to tap into their network of campers,” Greenlaw said.

Luckily, they didn’t have to do too much work to meet the KOA standards, since the Shady Oaks standards were already quite high.

“Things went a lot faster than we expected,” David said. “The reason why it was such a smooth transition is we were already up to spec with a lot of stuff anyways.”

Those standards involve having each site be a certain size, putting lockable doors on each shower and restroom, and offering amenities such as bocce ball or horseshoes, or a swimming pool. The Greenlaws hope their campground’s location is a big draw for campers.

“They [campers] love going to Bar Harbor for the day and getting out,” David said. “And if they go the same distance the other way they can go to Belfast or Camden or Castine.”

The one thing the couple doesn’t have yet is the large yellow KOA sign that marks similar campgrounds across the country. Greenlaw said the sign should be coming later this month, along with the computer programming that allows campers to reserve a site at Bucksport/Fort Knox KOA through the KOA website.

“We’re hoping it will promote our campground and our area,” Greenlaw said. “There’s a lot to see in Orland, Bucksport and Blue Hill.”

While most of their traffic comes from RV campers, David said that they occasionally get a few tenters, some of whom stop on their way along the United States Bicycle Route System. One of those bikers was on the way to Oregon, David said.