New owners settling into Northern Bay Market

PENOBSCOT — Jamie MacNair has lived in Penobscot all her life, but she’s met a lot of new people since she took over the gas station, convenience store, pizza stop, doughnut shop and neighborhood icon that is Northern Bay Market.

“We have big shoes to fill,” said MacNair, who bought the store with her husband, Jesse, in early January from Jim and Pat Henry, who owned the store for 31 years.

The Henrys, in turn, took over the store from Don and Carolyn Blodgett, who started the market back in 1984.

“People say how much they liked Jim and Pat and they welcome us,” MacNair said.

The MacNairs decided to purchase the business last fall, when they heard that the Henrys were looking for someone to buy the store.

“We live in town; we have children in the school. The more we thought about it, the more we were like, ‘Eh, why not? We’ll try it,’” MacNair said. “We just had a conversation with Pat and Jim and the ball started rolling and we ended up here.”

The MacNairs don’t want to introduce too many changes to a store as old and beloved as Northern Bay Market. All eight of the employees who man the store’s register and bake its fresh pizza are still working there. The delicious doughnuts made by Toni Staples will still be available on Thursdays, though instead of every week it will now be every two weeks since Staples has started working as the pastry chef at George Stevens Academy.

“We’re trying not to make too many changes, so it doesn’t change the look or the feel,” MacNair said.

Still, she and her husband have already made a few tweaks to the store, and customers will notice something different as soon as they walk in. The cash register, which used to sit at the right side of the entrance facing toward the back of the store, now sits on a newly-installed countertop facing the left side of the store.

“Jesse and a carpenter spent last Saturday night building the entire new counter,” said MacNair, referring to the weekend of Feb. 4. “It’s been nice to see the community really like it. You always worry what people will think when you make a big change like that.”

There are also a few additions to what’s on the shelves. The MacNairs’ 6-year-old son, Avery, has Celiac disease, which prevents him from eating gluten. That inspired the new owners to stock their shelves with gluten-free cookies, frozen desserts and even gluten-free pizza and beer.

“I’ve been surprised at the interest in gluten-free stuff,” MacNair said. “We can’t keep it on the shelves.”

The new owners are also open to suggestions from customers. One customer’s suggestion led to a hot dog machine near the entrance, and to new beers such as Allagash, Sierra Nevada and Hoegaarden in the store’s floor-to-ceiling cooler.

“I think what we’ve been trying to do is just listen to everybody and take their suggestions,” MacNair said, “whether it’s a product or making changes.”

This is the first time Jesse, a pipe fitter, and Jamie, a real estate agent, have owned a store like Northern Bay Market. That’s why, for now, the MacNairs will focus on getting into the swing of running the store. They will have plenty of practice: Northern Bay Market will still be open 364 days a year (Christmas is the day off). Keeping the store open that often will be a little easier since the new owners are moving in upstairs.

“That’ll make it easier to keep things open all year,” said MacNair, whose son Avery goes to Penobscot Elementary School just down the street. MacNair herself was taught there long ago by Jim Henry, the former owner of the market, in eighth grade.

As old as Northern Bay Market is, the building itself is even older. According to Jesse MacNair, it used to be a knitting mill that churned out mittens, hats and scarves for soldiers in World War I. The MacNairs are the fifth owners of the building, and soon they will have their own story to tell about it.

“We’re happy to be in Penobscot,” MacNair said. “We love the town and we’re happy to continue to be part of the community.”