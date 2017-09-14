New natural food store set to open in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — A new natural food store is set to open soon, likely within the next month, next to an already popular beverage business.

Ryan Bates, owner and operator of Global Beverage Warehouse at the corner of High Street and Beechland Road, will open Acadia Provisions in the twin building next to his existing business.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years,” said Bates on Wednesday. “I’ve wanted something like that in the building.”

Acadia Provisions is set to offer a wide range of foods including meats, seafood and cheeses. Bates said the goal is for it to have a sort of old-world market feel. It will also feature a small café.

The store will offer food that is good quality, good tasting and good for you, according to Bates.

“It’s stuff you’re going to want to buy,” he said.

Bates already has department heads lined up for the various categories of food and said each employee has at least 20 years of experience in that area.

This kind of natural food store is “needed for the area,” Bates said, and he believes it is a perfect pairing with Global Beverage Warehouse.

That business used to be located at the corner of Myrick and High streets, but Bates bought the land at the corner of High and Beechland several years ago and built two, 5,600-square-foot buildings there.

Global Beverage already fills the building that is positioned perpendicular to High Street, and Acadia Provisions will completely fill the building that is parallel to High Street. The two buildings share a common parking area.

Bates said his goal is to have Acadia Provisions open by early October. It will definitely be open before Thanksgiving, according to the Facebook page for the new business. Bates said that page is a good way for people to follow the progress and find out exactly when the store will open.

Anyone interested in working at Acadia Provisions can send a resume via email to [email protected], or drop one off in person at Global Beverage.