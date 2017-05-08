New members join Blue Hill Public Library board

The Blue Hill Public Library has announced the addition of three new members to the Board of Directors.

Kathryn Dillon of Blue Hill served on the library board from 2002-2010 and brings a depth of development and strategic planning skills to the organization. Dillon served as the development director at the Bay School and more recently as treasurer for the Kneisel Hall Board of Directors and as administrator for a new nonprofit, Wild Seed Project.

Glenn Hill has been coming to Blue Hill as a summer resident for 30 years. He lives in Wellesley, Mass., and is a financial services executive. In addition to being a member of the library board, he works on board level projects at the Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club, Blue Hill Country Club and the SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton.

Jill Knowles is a longtime Sedgwick resident. She runs River Music, an independent music label, with her husband, musician Paul Sullivan. Knowles has an extensive background in fundraising and marketing for nonprofit arts organizations. She is currently a Realtor with the Christopher Group in Blue Hill.