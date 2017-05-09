New glass pipe shop opens in downtown Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — The owner of Robin’s Romantic Supermart on Water Street has opened Main Street Medical — a glass pipe shop around the corner at 71 Main St.

Robin Rosenberg had been selling glass pipes and smoking accessories at the Romantic Supermart, which she opened four years ago.

The glass pipe business “kind of grew and took off so we separated it,” Rosenberg said. “We just opened this past week [May 1]. We’re really excited. We’re the only head shop in Ellsworth.”

Those who have been patronizing the Supermart for their smoking supplies should go to the Main Street shop. All of the smoking supplies have been relocated to the new business.

Rosenberg said she named the shop “Main Street Medical” because she is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver.

The business owner has a private office in the back of the shop in which to see clients. Rosenberg currently has two medical marijuana clients, so under Maine law she may take on three more.

The Bangor native said she’s had a good experience working with city officials.

“Ellsworth is wonderful,” Rosenberg said. “They work with you. And they trust me. I told them it would be classy.”

Big pots of ferns line the picture window facing Main Street. The shop, which has tin ceilings and lots of brickwork, features two glass chandeliers.

In addition to pipes, the shop has glass accessories, vapor pens as well as “E-Juice,” which is for filling electronic cigarettes.

Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rosenberg expects to stay open an hour or two later during summer.

Information: 667-7703.