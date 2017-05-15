New floral studio opens in Surry

SURRY — A floral designer who spent years honing her craft in Boston and later at the former Sweet Pea Gardens in Surry has opened her own business.

Nina Hartman has opened Pollen Path, a floral studio with treasures for home and garden.

Pollen Path is located at 28 Bear Springs Lane off Morgan Bay Road near the Surry/Blue Hill town line.

Hartman is also creating mixed bouquets, which are available at Pugnuts Ice Cream Shop in Surry.

The floral designer and gardener also creates wedding flowers and special occasion flowers. See her portfolio online at www.onthepollenpath.com.

Hartman has 36 years of experience in the floral industry.

The Wisconsin native is growing flowers herself for arrangements and sourcing as many flowers as she can from local growers and others.

On a recent day, the shop was filled with tulips, peonies, hyacinths, lilacs and unusual green carnations, which resemble balls of moss.

The shop contains a collection of tools, gifts and books that you may not find elsewhere on the Blue Hill Peninsula. There are also baskets, pots, vases, candles and soaps. There are bowls made in Africa painted in vivid hues.

Hartman plans to carry supplies for the home flower arranger such as tape and wire.

Pollen Path has birdhouses made of cement and wood. Hartman explained that the cement keeps squirrels from “redesigning the entrance” to the birdhouse.

Is your garden already suffering from slugs? Hartman sells Slug Gone-wool pellets, which you scatter around plants. Pour water on them and the pellets swell, which creates a barrier to keep out the slugs.

Hartman also intends to hold design workshops at Pollen Path. The first is June 11. Participants will create a woodland planter suitable for an indoor centerpiece or patio decor. Pre-registration is recommended. Participants will choose from a selection of forest floor plants and props from the shop.

Hours are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 664-5029.