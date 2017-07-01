Kyle Barker New accounting/bookkeeping firm July 1, 2017 on Business, News Kyle H. Barker, MBA, of Barker Accounting has announced the opening of an accounting/bookkeeping firm in Ellsworth. Barker provides a range of general accounting and bookkeeping services. Barker has a comprehensive knowledge of tax preparation for both individual and corporate returns and extensive knowledge of QuickBooks as well as bookkeeping for businesses and nonprofit organizations. Barker worked as a staff accountant at Blue Hill Accounting, LLC from 2012-2017. Meetings are by appointment. Barker can be reached at 479-3252 or by email at [email protected]. Visit www.barkeraccounting.com for more information.