Marijuana growing supply shop opening in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Dan Brown says cannabis saved his farm.

Now, he’s opening an indoor plant growing supply shop called Gravelwood Farm Grow Store on the Ellsworth Road March 16.

Brown, known for his fight with the state of Maine to sell raw milk, has been growing medical marijuana as a licensed caregiver with the state for the past four years.

But, he sees that work drying up.

“A lot of my clients are going to grow their own medicine,” Brown said. “That’s what spurred us into thinking about doing this.”

Maine’s approval of recreational marijuana use allows residents to grow their own plants. Residents can legally have six mature plants, 12 immature plants and as many seedlings as they would like.

“We’ve been in the medical marijuana field for the past four years and that’s the niche that isn’t being met,” Brown said.

“Our focus is definitely a cannabis based product,” Brown said. “But it’s not just a cannabis store.”

Are you growing orchids or microgreens? Brown will have supplies for that. “Anything related to indoor gardening,” he said.

“Because I’ve been doing this for four years, I saw the holes,” Brown said. There are certain products that growers would run out of and only a few stores that carry them.

Brown will have several types of soils and fertilizers, mostly organic, as well as grow lights and other items. He also will have PRO-MIX gardening products. Incidentally, Brown’s store is next to the former Peddler’s Wagon Nursery and Greenhouse, which closed two years ago.

“Everything but seeds and plants — seeds and plants are really a gray area,” Brown said. “There’s no framework for selling plants and seeds.”

Those in the medical marijuana caregiver industry are allowed to trade seeds and plants with other caregivers, he said.

While Brown said he isn’t planning to create a “head shop,” he will have pipes for sale, including a line of glass pipes by a local glass artist.

Brown said he does intend to apply for a state license to sell cannabis products once Maine’s one-year moratorium on retail cannabis sales has passed.