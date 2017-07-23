Leaf & Anna opens in Brooklin

BROOKLIN — A new shop, Leaf & Anna, offering kitchen wares, books, gifts and more, has opened at 12 Reach Road.

The location is the former home of Betsy’s Sunflower. When owner Betsy Doherty decided to retire and close her store last spring, Anne Dentino saw an opportunity.

“This is a lifelong dream for me,” said Dentino, who opened Leaf & Anna on June 30.

“I love this little store,” Dentino said. “I love Brooklin.”

Also, Dentino has scads of retail experience.

The Sedgwick resident began working for Laura Ashley right out of Boston University, where she studied history and art history.

Dentino also worked at The Meadow of Blue Hill and Belfast for several years.

The shop is packed full of useful, fun and colorful objects that you need for your home or person or dog.

Dentino said she’s carrying items that she truly loves, which includes Harbor Sweets Handmade Chocolates, one of her favorite girlhood treats.

There are also kitchen tools, including lobster pots, as well as kitchen linens.

The shop also carries accessories for the bath, including soaps and guest towels.

Speaking of guest towels, Leaf & Anna is carrying hand towels and other textiles by New York artist Betsy Olmsted, who is known for vibrant hand-painted watercolor designs.

The shop has dog toys and children’s toys and books, including a stuffed octopus.

Dentino is carrying several greeting card lines. There are lots of books, especially by Maine authors. The books include fiction, cookbooks and gardening books as well as a few summer beach reads. Plus, chocolates are available.

The shop has scarves as well as jewelry, including Caroline’s Carriage charm bracelets.

Leaf & Anna has a full line of Peepers, which are reading glasses with numerous colors and patterns.

The shop is the exclusive source for block print cards and T-shirts designed by the late Holly Meade, who had been Dentino’s neighbor.

Feel free to bring your non-shopping partner. There are cozy chairs on the lawn for waiting and people-watching.

Dentino said she has had lots of support.

“Betsy has just been the best,” she said.

The Brooklin community of locals and seasonal visitors has been supportive, Dentino said. Incidentally, the shop has been a draw for years for sailors mooring at Brooklin’s harbors. One longtime customer was happy to see the shop still in operation after making an annual sail up from the Midcoast.

The shop is named after Dentino’s parents.

Hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. The phone number is 359-5030.

Dentino intends to keep the shop open May through Christmas.