Jordan’s Snack Bar sold, new owners aim for August opening

ELLSWORTH — A couple from southern Maine, but with Ellsworth roots, have purchased Jordan’s Snack Bar. They hope to have it back open for business by mid- to late August.

Scott Kenny and his wife, Katie, closed on the Downeast Highway property Wednesday morning. The popular eatery went on the market earlier this year after the Jordan family decided to close the doors after 36 years in business, following the deaths of family members who were closely involved with operating the business.

Kenny said he and his family are “extremely excited” to be the new owners and to get Jordan’s up and running again. He said they plan to keep the name and the food that people in the area are used to.

“We’re not changing anything as far as the menu goes,” he said. They also plan to eventually revive the popular Wednesday night Cruise-Ins.

The first order of business, though, is getting staff, suppliers and other logistical arrangements in place. Kenny realizes they are facing a bit of a hurdle in opening in the middle of the summer season, when many people already have jobs lined up.

Jordan’s will need both part-time and full-time employees including window attendants, cooks and line cooks. Kenny said there is a box at the takeout area at the snack bar for job applications, or people can email him for an application (his email address is [email protected] ).

Kenny grew up in the Ellsworth area and graduated from Ellsworth High School. He said he was raised in the restaurant business, and his first job in the industry was working at Czy Gil’s Restaurant just up the road from Jordan’s.

He later worked at a couple different lobster pounds on Mount Desert Island and as a private chef for two summers in Southwest Harbor. He then went on to a career in the beverage industry.

Kenny’s purchase of the Jordan’s Snack Bar property represents a homecoming in the specific, as well as the general, sense. He said he, his mother and his brother lived in one of the apartments there for a time when it was D&E, an eatery that preceded Jordan’s.

Kenny said he contemplated buying Jordan’s Snack Bar when it was on the market once before, several years ago, but said work and family considerations meant it was not the right time to do so. When it came back on the market this year, he said he and Katie decided the time was right.

“It’s always great to come back to where you start,” Kenny said. He noted the Jordan family had a “long history of success here,” and said he and his family want to carry on the tradition that they established.

Local business leaders said they, too, were excited about the prospect of Jordan’s reopening this summer.

“We are thrilled,” said Gretchen Wilson, executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber has certainly heard from many, many people how much they miss that location being open.”

Ellsworth Economic Development Director Micki Sumpter also saw the news as a positive development.

“I think it’s great, because it’s someone that lived here and who believes in what Jimmy and Carol [Jordan] did,” she said.