Jordan’s Snack Bar for sale: $1.4M

ELLSWORTH — After its owners announced two weeks ago that the popular takeout restaurant would be closed for an undetermined period of time, Jordan’s Snack Bar is now for sale.

Sargent Real Estate is listing the business, billed as “one of Maine’s most successful snack bars,” for $1,390,000. The 2.4-acre property features the main building with service area, kitchen and two separate two-bedroom apartments/living areas, as well as a 3,220-square-foot banquet hall and separate game room.

There is also a playground, gazebo and parking area.

The Jordan family has owned the business since Carol and Jimmy Jordan started it in 1981. Jimmy Jordan died in 2010, and in April of this year, their grandson, 22-year-old Andrew Jordan, died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Andrew was the son of Shawn Jordan, who was running the snack bar along with Carol since Jimmy’s death.

In announcing the closing two weeks ago, the family said it needed “time to heal our hearts,” and that it had “become too much to carry on the quality and love that we have always tried to serve and give to our customers.”

While the family looks for a new owner for the iconic local business, it has also helped support a program for young people in the area.

In Andrew Jordan’s obituary, the family said contributions in his memory could be made to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programs run by either the Ellsworth Police Department or Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said this week his department has received $1,261 in memory of Andrew Jordan. That money, the department said on its Facebook page, “made it possible for Officer [Shawn] Merchant to order supplies for the next year of the DARE program.”

DARE returned to Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School this year after an extended absence. Moshier said the department appreciates both the family’s request and the support it elicited.

“It’s nice to see that people see the value in a program like that,” he said, “and choose to support it.”

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane said Wednesday morning that his office has also received donations for its DARE program in memory of Jordan. Donations at the Sheriff’s Office totaled $1,970.