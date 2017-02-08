Jasper’s ends 60-year run February 8, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Business, News Jasper’s Restaurant, shown as it looked in the 1960s, closed this week. PHOTO COURTESY OF TROY ADAMS Jasper’s Restaurant, which was in business for 60 years, closed this week. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER ELLSWORTH — When a business has been around for six decades, it becomes part of the identity of the community. Such is the case with Jasper’s Restaurant, which served its last meal this past Saturday after 60 years in business. Jasper’s has now been sold to Xinsheng, LLC, which is owned by Bi Jiao Chen. Chen is also the owner of Shinbashi Restaurant at the corner of Washington and High streets in Ellsworth. “It’s part of the town,” said owner Troy Adams, grandson of the restaurant’s namesake and founder, Jasper Tilden. Jasper’s Restaurant founder Jasper Tilden.PHOTO COURTESY OF TROY ADAMS Born in 1915, Tilden went to Ellsworth High School and later drove his own laundry truck and also worked in the shellfish business. During World War II, he worked for Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Conn., making bomb sights for planes. Adams said family lore holds that Tilden was picked to work on a top-secret project near the end of the war. It later turned out he had helped build the bomb sight for the Enola Gay, the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. After the war, Tilden returned to Ellsworth and got involved in the food business. He opened The Clam Shack and Brookside, both on High Street. He opened Jasper’s in January of 1957. Adams said the restaurant boomed during the 1950s and into the early 1960s, hosting the city’s champion basketball teams for meals and famous visitors to the area. Although President John F. Kennedy did not stay at Jasper’s when he spoke at the University of Maine a month before his assassination in Dallas, Adams said some of his Secret Service detail did. He said some of the rooms in the motel next to the restaurant still have special phone outlets installed by agents during their stay. Jasper’s was a family-run business for its entire run. When Tilden had a massive stroke in 1978, his wife, Alice, took over for a time before daughter Nancy came home from Massachusetts and took over operations in 1980. Adams said the restaurant enjoyed a second heyday under his mother’s leadership, and said the restaurant had its highest revenue year in 1998. Adams took over in 2000, and for awhile split his time between running the restaurant and motel and working for Merrill Lynch as a stockbroker in Washington, D.C. He commuted, often on the same flight with then-Sen. Olympia Snowe and her husband, former Maine Governor John “Jock” McKernan. He left his job in D.C. on Sept. 7, 2001. Troy Adams, Alice Tilden and Nancy King — grandson, wife, and daughter, respectively, of Jasper’s Restaurant namesake and founder, Jasper Tilden — are seen in this 2006 photo when the business received the Top Drawer Award from the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.FILE PHOTO Throughout his family’s time running the restaurant, Adams said there have been other constants as well, notably regular customers and longtime employees. Topping the chart in the latter category were Freddy Graham, who started at Jasper’s the day it opened and worked there for 42 years, and George Henry, who Adams said worked there for more than 40 years and for all three generations of owners. “Jasper’s would never have made it without George Henry,” Adams said. He said the restaurant named a club sandwich after him, a lighthearted nod to the fact Henry “hated clubs.” Other employees who worked at Jasper’s for more than 20 years include Polly Young, Laura Lymeburner, Callie Antone Griffin and Virginia Moscato. There were also relationships that bloomed because of Jasper’s. A 40th anniversary section that ran in The American in 1997 highlighted the marriage of longtime waitress Nicole Nichols and cook Gerry Grindle. Adams said 30 to 40 couples can trace their relationship roots to Jasper’s. “It’s been quite a little matchmaker,” he said. Regular customers are almost too numerous to name, but one of them — former American editor and publisher James Russell Wiggins — likely spoke for many when he wrote the following of Jasper’s in 1997: “You may not know what you wish to eat, but the waitress is pretty likely to tell you, since she knows what you have had to eat every time you have been there for a long time back. Or if she doesn’t happen to be one who remembers, the folks at the next table can tell you.” George Henry worked at Jasper’s Restaurant for more than 40 years.PHOTO COURTESY OF TROY ADAMS Walt and Marion McFarland of Lamoine have been customers, Adams said, “since the day I was born.” He said they often came in to eat there twice a day, and called them the “customers of a lifetime.” The restaurant business has seen a lot of changes since Jasper’s opened its doors in 1957. Adams said people have more and different choices today, and he noted bigger restaurants like Jasper’s are less common than they once were. Adams said he believes the only restaurant running in Hancock County today that has been open longer than Jasper’s was is Testas, which is open in Bar Harbor in the summer and has been in business there since 1934. While acknowledging closing Jasper's was not an easy decision, Adams said he believes it was the correct one. "It's sad, but I almost feel like it's time," he said. "Sixty years is a good run."