Jack Frost to join Bar Harbor Bankshares

Jack A. Frost will be joining Bar Harbor Bankshares in October 2017 as vice president, director of community giving. His office will be located at 135 High St. in Ellsworth. Frost will oversee the bank’s charitable giving efforts across all of its markets, including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Traditionally the bank’s support has encompassed a variety of forms, including high school scholarships, event sponsorship, capital campaign contributions, participating in the state of New Hampshire tax credit program, an employee-driven community commitment program, hosting a charity golf tournament, organizing employee volunteer teams, as well as direct grant making.

“As the bank has grown, so has our responsibility to the communities we serve,” said Curtis Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “Jack’s experience and focus will help further develop and strengthen our charitable giving strategy, which is so closely tied to who we are as an organization.”

Frost has more than 10 years experience in development and fundraising, having worked as executive director of the Maine Coast Healthcare Foundation in Ellsworth and most recently holding the position of director of philanthropy of the Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems Foundation.

Frost earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine, as well as a master’s degree in public administration.

Frost and his wife, Brenda, reside in Ellsworth, and they have one daughter who is currently attending college.