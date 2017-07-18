HotShotz set to open on Main Street

ELLSWORTH — A new business is set to open its doors at the former home of Mainely Meat on Main Street.

HotShotz, a bar and grill, is set for a soft opening on Thursday, July 20, at 193 Main St. Mike DeBeck is the owner and Chris Seavey is the manager.

HotShotz will open at 11 a.m. and offer a lunch menu, hoping to serve customers working in downtown Ellsworth. Menu items will include subs, cheeseburger baskets, chicken fingers, lasagna and more.

There will be two large pool tables inside and big-screen TVs to watch sporting events such as the Super Bowl or the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing fight on Saturday, Aug. 26.

DeBeck and Seavey also hope to bring patrons in to watch TV shows such as HBO’s “Game of Thrones” on Sunday nights.

An internet-connected jukebox, one that can be controlled by a customer who has downloaded an app to a cell phone, is installed and in place. Karaoke will be added this winter.

DeBeck and Seavey also plan to offer live entertainment, such as open-mic nights and live bands in addition to karaoke. When it comes to live bands, they hope to attract all different types, from country to rock and more.

The goal, DeBeck said, is to offer something that appeals to everyone.

“Everybody’s going to be welcome here,” he said.

For more information on HotShotz, visit www.facebook.com/HotShotzEllsworth.