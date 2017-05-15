Henry family sells Mortons Moo to new owners

ELLSWORTH — Mortons Moo has been a family affair since it first started 16 years ago, and though there’s now a new family at its helm its members expect to carry on that tradition.

Kirsten Henry, daughter of the ice cream parlor’s founder Sarah Morton, and her husband, Steve, recently sold the business to Molly Harding and Greg Winston.

Harding, originally from Trenton, said she and her family — she and Winston have a 4-year-old daughter, Violet — “have been fans [of Mortons Moo] for a long time.”

Her two-decade career as a cake decorator and pastry chef took her from Chicago to Miami to New York and then back to Maine. Harding said she always had the “ultimate goal of having something of my own,” however. What that “something” would end up being she was not certain of, but said there was one idea that she and Winston kept returning to.

“Ice cream was the thing we always landed on,” she said.

Earlier this year, Harding reached out to Henry hoping for maybe “a few words of advice.” Instead, what she got was an offer that surprised her: how about buying Mortons Moo?

It turned out Harding’s timing was fortunate. Henry, along with Steve and their daughters Emma and Madeline, has run the ice cream parlor for the past six years. Last year, however, she started thinking about the future of Mortons Moo and came to the conclusion it needed someone else to lead it.

“I realized Mortons Moo was going to continue to grow,” she said. “The business needed somebody with some restaurant management experience and some growth skills.”

Henry’s own training is in the medical field — “I’m a physical therapist who loves ice cream,” she said with a smile. After coming to the realization the business needed someone with a different set of skills, Henry said she waited for the perfect match.

Enter Harding and Winston. After meeting with them, Henry was convinced they were the right people to lead Mortons Moo into the future. In addition to Harding’s work resume, Henry said she and Winston share a similar mindset with her: one focused on family, community, and serving good, quality food.

“It’s a perfect trifecta — the stars have aligned,” said Henry. “I’m excited to see all the new ice cream flavors that are going to come out of her mind.”

“QuickBooks Crunch,” quipped Harding with a laugh, referring to being immersed in the financial side of the business. “That’s where I am right now.”

Harding said she always expected she would have to start a business from scratch when it came time to realize her dream. She said she and Winston feel “so lucky” to have had this opportunity come up.

Harding has kept all the same employees (including Henry for now and her daughters) and ice cream recipes.

“My goal for now is to keep everything the same and not mess it up,” said Harding. As time goes on she will likely add more items to the menu (including pastries, though she stressed she will keep it an ice cream parlor and not turn it into a bakery).

Tentatively, she plans to start being open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting June 25 and running through Columbus Day weekend.

Though Henry and her family have run the business for the past six years, she has really been there since the beginning. In the early 2000s, she was home visiting her mother and the two were laughing about how much ice cream the family consumed.

Henry suggested her mom should learn how to make ice cream, and three weeks later Morton had a commercial-size, Taylor-brand ice cream machine.

“She went full-scale right from the beginning,” Henry said.

Morton still works at the ice cream parlor now (“I wouldn’t let her retire,” said Henry with a laugh), underscoring the family nature of the business.

Henry said she and her family are very grateful to the community for all the support they have given them and their business over the years. She doesn’t have any specific ideas of what the future might hold for her, but as far as the business many know simply as “the Moo” is concerned she said she is certain it is in good hands.

“It’s really a wonderful change,” she said. “A change the business was ready for.”