Heart of Ellsworth debuts new logo

ELLSWORTH — Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano introduced the group’s new logo at a community party June 1 at The Grand.

The event was designed to both introduce the logo, created by Maggi Blue of Warren, and to celebrate the group’s first anniversary since changing its name from Downtown Ellsworth Association last year.

The logo is based on an aerial view of downtown Ellsworth with the different shapes representing the buildings along Main Street. Large oversized balloons spelled out “Ellsworth” above the screen where the logo was displayed.