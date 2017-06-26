Hancock company wins painting award

HANCOCK — Gatcomb Painting & Design was recently named as the town of Hancock’s 2016 “Top Job” winner, the American Painting Contractor announced in a press release.

The national trade magazine gives the award annually to the painting company that displays “superior work and commitment to excellence in the painting industry” in the city or town where the contractor is based.

“We are simultaneously humbled and proud to be the recipient of the American Painting Contractor’s Top Job Award,” Gatcomb Painting & Design Owner Erick Gatcomb said in a statement. “We are very happy to take our place among the ranks of professionals whose dedication and expertise led them to be leaders in the painting and decorating industry.”

Gatcomb Painting & Design won the award for a project it called “Mid-century Makeover.” The project involved repainting an old house in Seal Harbor that had not received proper attention for decades and where nicotine odor had permeated the walls after being owned by a heavy smoker for 50 years,

“Our winning job was perhaps the most trying project for us,” Gatcomb said. “It is a great honor to be recognized by APC for our success.”