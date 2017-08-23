Friends & Family Market sold, new owners set to start Aug. 30

ELLSWORTH — A new owner is set to take over at Friends & Family Market.

Owners Ron and Launa Picard have sold the market to David and Jane Welch. Their son Matthew Welch will manage the store.

The Welches already own The Village Market in Fairfield, a store similar in nature to Friends & Family.

Ron Picard said he and Launa began to look at putting a three-year exit plan in place last fall. They talked with financial staff at Associated Grocers of New England about how best to do that.

David Welch heard about that effort. Ron said Matthew was “working for corporate America” and looking for a job change, and David sensed an opportunity for his son.

Discussions began in earnest in November and the change in ownership will become official next week. The Picards said their last day on the job will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, and the Welches will begin on Aug. 30.

The Picards said the decision to sell was not an easy one, because they love their customers. They have run the store since 2008, when they took over Falls Food Mart. The motto at Friends & Family is “You’re always one or the other,” and Ron said the name and motto “really does say it all.”

The Picards said what they have done at the store would not be possible without either their customer base or staff of about 20 employees.

Friends & Family under the Picards’ ownership has become particularly well known for its meat counter and bakery. The latter is a reflection of Launa’s roots with Larry’s Pastry, the bakery founded by her father, Larry Pelletier, and which operated on Main Street for years.

Matthew Welch said the Picards have run “a great business” and that he and his family plan to keep the same name, employees and friendly atmosphere that the couple created.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to take over a business in the community that’s been so well-run,” Welch said while stocking shelves this week ahead of the transition. He said the Picards have been very helpful as he works to learn the ropes.

The community is invited to a meet and greet event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. There they will be able to say hello to the Welches and also thank you to the Picards.

The new owners expect to need to hire three or four new employees, and job applications will be available at the event.

As for the Picards, their plans include heading to Prince Edward Island in September to celebrate their wedding anniversary. That trip, Launa noted, will be their first vacation since they began running Friends & Family almost a decade ago.

But first, one more instance of pitching in at the store. Matthew Welch is set to get married on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Ron said he will come back to manage the store that weekend.