Dunbar joins L.S. Robinson Co.

Lucas Dunbar has joined the business insurance division of L.S. Robinson Co. in Southwest Harbor.

Dunbar is a native of Southwest Harbor and a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School. Dunbar’s great-uncle, Lawrence Robinson, founded the agency in 1932.

Many in Southwest Harbor would recognize Dunbar from his time at West Marine, where he managed the Southwest Harbor retail store and worked as a salesman for boat yards and commercial fishermen.

More recently, he and his father ran two Sears Hometown stores in Newport and Ellsworth.

Dunbar and his wife Sarah, a teacher at Mount Desert Elementary School, live in Pretty Marsh with their four daughters.