Dine Around Month full of tasty offerings

ELLSWORTH — Anyone who likes to get a great deal while dining is in for a treat — lots of them, actually — during the month of March.

That’s because this month is designated as Dine Around Month in the greater Ellsworth area, with local eateries offering special menu items or discounts throughout the month.

“March is traditionally a slow business month for eateries, but Dine Around encourages locals to get out and eat out,” said Gretchen Wilson, executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dine Around Month has been around for awhile, but this year it comes with a twist: the chamber has a frequent diner card that patrons can take with them to the various participating restaurants and other businesses.

Cards are available at the chamber office on High Street in Ellsworth. Diners can then take them with them and get stamps at the participating eateries. When the card is full, with six stamps, it can be dropped back off at the chamber office to be entered into a drawing.

That drawing will be held Wednesday, April 5. The winner will receive $200 in dining and food gift certificates.

“We hope this gives extra incentive for locals to support their area restaurants and food establishments during the end of the winter season,” Wilson said. “The support we give these establishments and their employees now goes a long way toward keeping them thriving during a slow time of year.”

The following eateries are taking part in Dine Around Month this year (unless otherwise noted, the businesses are in Ellsworth):

Cellar Bistro, Mortons Moo, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, Rooster Brother, Finelli Pizzeria, Martha’s Diner, Helen’s Restaurant, Mike’s Country Store, Dorr Lobster Seafood Shop, Lucerne Inn (Dedham), Brookside Restaurant at the Hancock County Technical Center, Riverside Café, Pugnuts Gelato and Ice Cream Shop (Surry), Flexit Café & Bakery, China Hill, Airline Brewing Co., Finn’s Irish Pub, Sylvia’s Café and Giant Sub.

For details on the specials each business is offering, visit the chamber’s website at www.ellsworthchamber.org.