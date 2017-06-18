Deer Isle native opens physical therapy business

DEER ISLE — Deer Isle native Hollan Oliver has returned to the island to open Coastline Physical Therapy & Performance.

“I’m excited to return to Maine to help our community members achieve and maintain a comfortable, pain-free, and active lifestyle,” Oliver said.

Hollan works with patients of all ages, from infants to senior citizens, using hands-on techniques, evidence-based therapy and advanced technology to help patients get better, faster — without the use of harmful medications, injections or surgery.

Coastline also offers specialized training programs for athletes, with an emphasis on ACL injury prevention, performance enhancement and concussion management. In addition, Coastline patients have access to Healigo, a free mobile app that utilizes state-of-the-art technology and real-time reminders to improve outcomes.

Coastline is an out-of-network facility that allows care and treatment plans to be tailored to suit individual needs.

“Being out-of-network allows more quality time with patients with maximum flexibility and minimal interference by insurance companies,” said Oliver, adding “patients may be eligible for reimbursement; we provide the necessary forms and documentation.”

Maine also is a direct access state, meaning patients are not required to obtain a referral prior to seeking treatment.

Before founding Coastline Physical Therapy & Performance, Oliver served as director of rehabilitation and sports medicine for Elite Physical Therapy, a nationally recognized outpatient orthopedic practice.

Her clinical skills place her at the elite levels of physical therapists, with American Physical Therapy Association honors as an orthopedic certified specialist and a sports certified specialist.

Coastline’s office is now open within Physique Fitness Center, located at 661 Sunset Road in Deer Isle.

To book an appointment, or for more information, contact Oliver at 619-4974 or [email protected]