This structure at Harbor Park off of Water Street in Ellsworth will soon be home to Harris's Harborside Takeout. On June 19, the City Council voted to grant the business a three-year lease to be the food vendor there. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Council OKs a new food vendor for Harbor Park June 26, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Business, News ELLSWORTH — A food vendor will soon be operating at Harbor Park on the Union River. On June 19, the City Council approved granting a three-year lease to Harris's Harborside Takeout. The vote was 6-0 with one abstention, as Councilor Gary Fortier said he is doing the electrical work for the business. Harris's Harborside Takeout is owned and operated by Michael Harris, superintendent of the city's wastewater treatment facility. Harris is hardly the first one to get a crack at operating a food stand at that location, though. Deputy City Manager and Finance Director Tammy Mote told the council the city's Harbor Commission normally advertises seeking proposals for food vendors but "has experienced difficulty filling the spot with quality candidates." "We've had a pretty poor history with vendors," agreed Council Chairman John Phillips. The council and the Harbor Commission believe Harris and his family can do a better job, however. Harris told the council the takeout stand will offer hot dogs, salads, wraps and sandwiches, along with Pepsi products and Gifford's brand ice cream — and hopefully some of his mother's homemade pastries, he added. Harris said he hopes to be open very soon. "I want to be open before the Fourth of July," he told councilors. Aside from getting water and electric hookups finalized, he added, "We're basically ready to go." The terms of the lease call for Harris to pay a rate of $100 per month for the 2017 season, $200 per month for 2018 and $300 per month for 2019. Bio Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected]