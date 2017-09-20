CFO, WHCA unveil new name: Downeast Community Partners

ELLSWORTH — Effective Oct. 1, the Washington Hancock Community Agency and Child & Family Opportunities will cease to exist under those names.

They will become one entity instead of two, with a new logo and a new name: Downeast Community Partners. People who get services from either of the two separate organizations currently should experience a seamless transition on Oct. 1.

“If people need LIHEAP or child services, they’re coming to the same places they went before and they’re seeing the same faces,” said Mark Green.

Currently the executive director of WHCA, Green will serve in the same role at Downeast Community Partners starting Oct. 1. The new agency’s services will range from programs serving new mothers to those that help the elderly.

WHCA and CFO announced last fall that they were looking at merging into one organization. Their respective boards voted in June of this year to make the merger official with an Oct. 1 start date.

Walter Kumiega is president of the CFO board of trustees (as well as a state representative from Deer Isle) and will become vice chairman of the DCP board in October. Betsy Fitzgerald, currently president of the WHCA board, will be chairwoman of the DCP board.

The numbers for the combined organization are telling of its size and scope. Its service area stretches 180 miles from Stonington to Danforth, encompassing an area larger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

It will start off with 21 board members, though its bylaws will allow for between 12 and 24. DCP will have a total workforce of just over 200 people along with about 650 volunteers.

The new name came as a result of a group process that started with a questionnaire sent out to employees. That garnered about 80 responses, and a committee then narrowed possible names down to five. Those five were winnowed to three by board members and then Downeast Community Partners was the final choice.

The first two words in the name reflect its location and its service to a range of residents.

“And we’ve got to work with other people to make it happen,” said Green, referring to the third word. The agency’s motto is “Providing lifespan opportunities in Washington and Hancock counties.”

The newly created agency has its own logo, two trees with brightly colored leaves. The colors are incorporated from WHCA’s current logo, while the tree theme came from CFO’s existing logo.

Kumiega and Green said the two agencies complement each other well. Green said he believes the combined agency will serve people even better, because the only area where they duplicated services was in administration.

“We will save administrative dollars,” he said, “which in turn will allow us to provide more services.”

Green said the agency has a goal of having new, single-intake software in place next spring. That would allow people who need multiple services to sign-up for them in one place during one visit.

“I hope this is going to allow us to grow and provide more and better services,” said Green of the merger. “It will definitely allow us to better coordinate the services we already provide.”