Camden National Bank announces Bangor and Downeast leadership

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank is pleased to announce new leaders of the bank’s Bangor Commercial group and Downeast Retail group.

James Adsit has joined the bank as senior vice president and director of commercial banking for the Bangor and Downeast regions.

In this position, he will lead a commercial banking team providing financing and cash management solutions to businesses and commercial customers throughout the region.

Adsit most recently was senior vice president, Healthcare Group New England team leader for the First Niagara Bank, N.A., prior to relocating to Bangor and joining Camden National Bank.

A graduate of the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute, Adsit worked as an executive at a Michigan-based manufacturing auto supplier earlier in his career.

Working alongside Adsit in Downeast Maine is Blaine Jones, the new retail regional manager for Camden National Bank in the Downeast region.

Jones most recently served as regional market manager for Bangor Savings Bank. Jones will lead the bank’s efforts in providing retail deposit and lending efforts throughout the Downeast region.

A lifelong resident of Maine, Jones currently resides in Machias and is an active member of the board of directors for many local nonprofit organizations, including the Sunrise County Economic Council. He is a graduate of the University of Maine and received his MBA from Thomas College.

“We are thrilled to have Jim and Blaine join us,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “They both bring enormous talent and experience that will enhance our service to businesses and individuals alike within the Bangor and Downeast regions, delivering a top-notch banking experience and emphasizing our commitment to these important regions of our organization.”