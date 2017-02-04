Camden National announces fourth quarter earnings

CAMDEN — Camden National Corp. reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 of $10.9 million and diluted earnings per share of 70 cents per share, which was consistent with the previous quarter’s performance.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company reported net income of $40.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.57, representing a 91 percent increase in net income and a 49 percent increase in diluted EPS over last year. The company’s return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, was 1.04 percent and 10.47 percent, respectively.

“We had strong financial results in 2016, which was our first full year after our merger with The Bank of Maine. We are extremely pleased with our many accomplishments and growth throughout the year,” said Gregory A. Dufour, Camden National’s president and chief executive officer. “In addition to our strong financial performance in 2016, we also took steps to provide our shareholders with additional returns, through a 15 percent increase in our fourth quarter dividend, and increasing our stock liquidity through completion of a three-for-two stock split during the third quarter.”

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company reported adjusted net income of $40.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.61, representing increases over last year of 44 percent and 12 percent, respectively.