Business workshop series scheduled February 18, 2017 on Business ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Maine Regional Entrepreneurship Assistance Model (DREAM) is sponsoring a startup and small business workshop series at the Union River Center for Innovation in Ellsworth. The workshops run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and are free. Refreshments will be provided. The topic schedule is as follows: March 2: “Business Model Canvas.” March 16: “Business Plan Basics.” March 30: “Crowdfunding.” April 6: “Grant Funding.” April 20: “Pitch Positioning.” May 4: “Pitch Practice.” For more information, call (800) 930-5313 or visit www.unionriverinnovation.net.