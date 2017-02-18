Business workshop series scheduled

ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Maine Regional Entrepreneurship Assistance Model (DREAM) is sponsoring a startup and small business workshop series at the Union River Center for Innovation in Ellsworth.

The workshops run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and are free. Refreshments will be provided.

The topic schedule is as follows:

March 2: “Business Model Canvas.”

March 16: “Business Plan Basics.”

March 30: “Crowdfunding.”

April 6: “Grant Funding.”

April 20: “Pitch Positioning.”

May 4: “Pitch Practice.”

For more information, call (800) 930-5313 or visit www.unionriverinnovation.net.