Business workshop series scheduled

February 18, 2017 on Business

ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Maine Regional Entrepreneurship Assistance Model (DREAM) is sponsoring a startup and small business workshop series at the Union River Center for Innovation in Ellsworth.

The workshops run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and are free. Refreshments will be provided.

The topic schedule is as follows:

  • March 2: “Business Model Canvas.”
  • March 16: “Business Plan Basics.”
  • March 30: “Crowdfunding.”
  • April 6: “Grant Funding.”
  • April 20: “Pitch Positioning.”
  • May 4: “Pitch Practice.”

For more information, call (800) 930-5313 or visit www.unionriverinnovation.net.