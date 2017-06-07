Brooklin General Store reopens

BROOKLIN — A brighter, sparkling Brooklin General Store opened June 1, saving residents from having to travel to Sedgwick or Blue Hill for forgotten gallons of milk or loaves of bread.

The store was completely rebuilt, although the layout is similar to the original circa 1872 store.

The store occupies the same footprint but seems more spacious thanks to a higher ceiling and windows at the top of the walls, said store manager Kristyn LaPlante.

The gas pumps are operating and the shelves are stocked.

“We’re really trying to make it a true general store,” said one of the co-owners, Lorinda Toscas.

LaPlante added, “We have a ton of general merchandise.”

The items include an extensive wine collection, numerous varieties of beer and soft drinks, as well as the aforementioned jugs of milk.

LaPlante said a special cooler is arriving next week to house “bubbly” and rosé wine as well as gourmet cheese.

But, shoppers also can buy a rainsuit, bug repellant, mackerel fishing supplies and car air fresheners.

Ready-to-eat sandwiches — both breakfast and lunch — are available.

Toscas said a pizza oven would be installed next week.

“We have breakfast, lunch, pastries, coffee, cookies,” Toscas said. “We have muffins and sticky buns.”

Local purveyors are represented as well, including bags of Bucklyn Coffee and Brooklin Candy Co. chocolates and sea glass candy.

Hot coffee to go is available, but if you’d like to stay and chat, there are four tables with chairs. There’s also a bench outside on an expansive porch.

Customers have given the new store a thumbs-up.

“I absolutely love it,” said Paige Morse of Brooklin, who stopped in to get cold drinks with her daughter after school Monday. “It was worth the wait.”

If there’s an item you’d like the store to carry, alert the staff.

The store is open daily. Normal operating hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays, the store will be open morning to evening but not as long.