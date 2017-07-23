Brooklin Candy Co. open for business

BROOKLIN — Blossom Kravitz, the owner of the Brooklin Candy Co., which makes chocolate bark, turtles and a hard candy resembling sea glass among other treats, has opened a storefront at 103 Bay Road.

Not only can you stock up on sweets, Kravitz has coffee beans and tea for sale from Bucklyn Coffee, 44 North and Green Tea Coffee and Tea and Chai Wallah.

Customers also can get brewed cups of hot or iced coffee (Kravitz uses frozen coffee cubes instead of ice cubes). She also has soft drinks.

“I always have baked goods,” Kravitz said.

She also usually has sandwiches or paninis available.

Apple and brie on rosemary bread was one recent offering as was sharp cheddar with salami and Dijon mustard.

If you’re gluten-free, Kravitz may have dolmos-stuffed grape leaves on hand.

On Sundays, Kravitz makes NYC deli-style breakfast sandwiches with American cheese and fried eggs and butter.

“It reminds me of the little grungy delis in NYC I used to go to for breakfast,” she said.

“I also make a really good shrimp salad with cilantro, onion, shrimp, red pepper and tomato,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz also makes popsicles. Flavors vary but may include mango lemonade with fresh peach, lemonade and mint, lime with fresh raspberries. She also makes coffee popsicles with sweetened condensed milk and Royal Tar coffee from 44 North.

But, don’t expect to sit down and be waited on at Brooklin Candy Co.

“Things are grab and go,” said the candy maker.

But, you can stop and look at the art hanging on the walls. Those currently are paintings by Kravitz’s mother, artist Deborah Lothrop. There are also quilted wall hangings by Marge Wilson.

The shop, located in a three-story house built in the 1800s, also has a selection of books.

The books are free or customers can leave donations, which Kravitz gives away. Recipients include Friend Memorial Library, the Brooklin Keeping Society and the Brooklin Volunteer Fire Department.

Hours are Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you need a sugar fix and can’t stop during those hours, Brooklin Candy Co. products are available at the Brooklin General Store as well as the Blue Hill Co-op.