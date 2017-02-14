Bar Harbor Bankshares reports year-end 2016 results

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bankshares is reporting net income of $14.9 million for 2016.

Earnings were relatively consistent with prior year-end, while 2016 earnings included charges of $2.7 million related to the previously announced Lake Sunapee Bank Group (LSBG) acquisition and the core system conversion that is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.

The following are some of the financial highlights from 2016:

Total assets increased $175.3 million to $1.8 billion from the prior year-end.

Total loans for the year were up $139 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year-end.

Fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share totaled 42 cents and were net of acquisition and system conversion costs totaling 19 cents per share.

Total non-interest income for 2016 is up $3.4 million, or 38 percent, from the prior year. Excluding securities gains, non-interest income remained flat to both the linked quarter and prior year fourth quarter.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, “Expanding our core business while remaining steadfast in our commitment to risk management is essential to our strategic objectives.

“While beginning the cultural integration and preparing for closing, our team was able to grow loans 14 percent and minimize risk, as is evidenced by the continued improvement in credit quality throughout 2016.”