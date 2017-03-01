American wins 16 first place awards at news gathering

BOSTON — The Ellsworth American and its sister newspaper, the Mount Desert Islander, received a total of 25 first-place awards Saturday night at the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s annual banquet.

The Islander was named first in the General Excellence category for weekly newspapers in its circulation category. General Excellence is the gold standard for newspapers.

The American’s awards spanned nearly every aspect of newspapering: advertising, spot news, sports coverage, business news, editorial writing, obituary writing and headline writing, among others.

Adding in second- and third-place distinctions and the two newspapers carried off 54 awards in advertising, digital, circulation and news categories.

In a message to the employees of the two papers, General Manager Terry Carlisle said, “All the interviewing, fact checking, waiting for sources to return phone calls, working closely with advertisers, ad designing, page layout, classified ad taking, color registration, customer conversations, plating, spell checking, inserting and an amazing amount of attention to detail produced fantastic results.”

She said the conscientious work of everyone from the front office to the newsroom, press room, advertising and circulation departments and creative services made Saturday evening’s affirmation possible.