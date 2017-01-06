Bucksport woman’s jewelry to be featured at Golden Globes

BUCKSPORT — Beverly Hills, Calif., may seem a long way from rural Maine, but the two worlds will be a lot closer on Jan. 8.

On that date, Bucksport resident Jane Avery’s homemade fabric necklaces will be draped around the necks of celebrities and stars in a gifting lounge held prior to the Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

When Avery first received a request for her necklaces from the gifting company Secret Rooms Events in mid-December, it was a complete surprise for her.

“I thought, what kind of an email is this?” said Avery, who has been making necklaces for three years. “But it didn’t look spam-ish, it looked more real.”

Avery called the company, and learned that she had about two weeks to make 125 necklaces that would be distributed in the gifting lounge, where guests try on different products from companies large and small.

“It’s extra special because pictures are taken as they hang out in the lounge among the media,” Avery said.

That means her company, JA Designer Collections, could get some premium advertising of her product around some very famous necks.

Still, The Golden Globe Awards isn’t the only thing Avery is celebrating. She also won the interest of a sales representative from Pastore Associates, which puts on apparel shows across the East Coast. That could bring clients who might “place a thousand-piece order without blinking.”

“It’s all just exciting,” Avery said. “Two huge things have happened to me in three weeks.”

The huge things are the crowning achievements of months of hard work made by Avery to promote her three-year-old business. Besides building up a website and Facebook page, she also has traveled throughout New England promoting her necklaces at trade shows, in particular the New England Made Gift Show, where companies make wholesale deals with makers to sell their products in gift shops and boutiques.

“This past year I’ve been pushing hard to get it out,” Avery said. “I’ve been doing this necklace thing almost day and night since September and doing shows every weekend, almost without a day off.”

While Avery isn’t exactly sure how the Golden Globes organizers heard of her product, all her promotional efforts probably had something to do with it.

“Perhaps somebody was vacationing here this summer and stumbled onto my product,” she said. “I had my stuff at Bar Harbor, at Sebago Lake, in Belfast, who knows?”

Avery just hired her first employee to help her wrap and twist the necklaces, which are made from colorful ribbons of silk and chiffon. She also plans to hire a second employee this year. Though Avery co-owns the Spectacular Event Center & Catering company in Bangor with her husband and daughter, she thinks JA Designer Collections might be her true calling.

“I’ve been working hard at this and these doors have opened for me for a reason, and I’m supposed to walk through them,” Avery said. “I’m taking it as this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”