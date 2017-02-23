Bucksport steps up to help officer’s son

BUCKSPORT — Raising a child is hard work, but raising a child with a debilitating genetic condition that only 1,000 people in the world have is even harder. That’s the challenge that Bucksport police officer Dan Harlan and his wife, Crystal, have faced since March of 2016, when their son Dalton was born.

“It was really scary when he started out,” Crystal said. Doctors detected blood sugar issues in Dalton right after he was born. Crystal and Dan then spent 10 days in the hospital as doctors tried to figure out what was wrong with him. Eventually, they diagnosed Dalton with phosphomannomutase 2-congenital disorder of glycosylation (otherwise known as PMM2-CDG, or just CDG).

PMM2 is a gene that tells the body how to add sugars to proteins inside cells. Those sugars help regulate the activity and function of enzymes, proteins and hormones. When the PMM2 gene does not function properly, it throws off those processes throughout the body. Though the condition sounds scary, for Dalton’s parents it was better having a name for what was happening than no name at all.

“It wasn’t necessarily a relief, but at least we knew what we were dealing with,” Crystal said. “Now we can find the right people and get the information we need and hope there will be a cure later on.”

Until that cure is discovered, Crystal and Dan’s challenge is to help Dalton deal with the long list of effects CDG has on his body. Dalton’s cerebellum — the part of his brain that coordinates muscle movements — did not form normally, causing delays in speech, walking and hand-eye coordination. He has nystagmus, which causes random, rapid eye movements; liver enzyme issues, which may lead to liver failure; and a high blood platelet count, which makes his blood clot easier and makes him more prone to having strokes.

It’s a harsh disease, but feeling negative about it all isn’t necessarily one of its symptoms.

“I mean, it’s the hand we were dealt, so we’re going to play it,” Dan said. “Dalton’s a good boy, always smiling. I think he’s got a good sense of humor and so do we. He helps with that process.”

Another thing that helps is the small army of doctors that works with Dalton. Among them is a metabolism specialist, a geneticist, a neurologist, an endocrinologist, an ophthalmologist and “more ologists,” Dan said. There’s also an occupational therapist, a physical therapist, a visual therapist and therapists for an innovative technique called Cuevas Medek Exercises (CME).

Between all those “ologists,” Dan said that Dalton is in some kind of medical professional’s office “just about every day. As many services as we can get.”

Most of those doctors and therapists are not in Maine, which is why the Harlans have to travel all the way to Boston at least once a month. Since each trip costs gas money and a $150-a-night hotel room, the family’s travel expenses might have become unbearable. But that’s where the Bucksport community came in.

“This department is like a big family,” Harlan said, about the Bucksport PD. “Everybody tries to help each other out and be part of each other’s lives.”

In October, Chief Sean Geagan, dispatcher Barbara Cote and part-time firefighter Chris Grindle started a GoFundMe page where people can donate money to the Harlans online. Over the past four months, 41 people have donated a total of $3,860 to help with the Harlans’ travel, lodging and medical expenses. But that was only the start of what the community had to offer.

In November, several wives of retired Bucksport police officers and fire personnel organized a community-wide spaghetti dinner, where several hundred guests each paid $5 for a meal to help the Harlans travel back and forth from Boston. There was also an auction that same night where people bid for artwork or firewood.

“It was very humbling to be standing in front of the community. They were there for us,” Harlan said. “Without the dinner and the GoFundMe page, Dalton would have never been able to see the specialists as much as he needed.”

One group of specialists that has been particularly helpful is the CME therapists at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Traditional physical therapy helps patients strengthen their weak movements and motions, but CME helps patients such as Dalton who don’t have the neural pathways developed to make those motions in the first place.

“He’ll be put in a position where he has to figure out how to sit because the first position is uncomfortable,” Crystal said. “It doesn’t work with everybody but it helps Dalton.”

Despite all the community support and all the therapy, the secret ingredient that makes it all come together is Dalton himself. Both Crystal and Dan spoke of how highly-motivated their son is. Though the 11-month old’s accomplishments may be small in other circumstances, they are major victories for Dalton.

“He’s had to work for a year on just trying to pick his head up off the floor,” Crystal said. “When he gets his head up he starts laughing like he knows, ‘I just did that.’ He laughs and he looks at you and he glows.”

To keep Dalton’s many fans updated on his progress, Crystal maintains a Facebook page called “Dalton’s Way,” where she posts videos of him performing his various movements and therapies.

“There are so many people who didn’t even know us who helped,” Crystal said. “It was a way to say, ‘Hey, thank you, look at him. You’re a part of that.’”