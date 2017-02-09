Bucksport RadioShack closing

BUCKSPORT — After 15 years in business, the RadioShack on Main Street will close its doors for the last time at 5 p.m. this Friday.

Though most of the technology-consuming world has moved past the store’s black-and-red “R” sign, one group of loyal customers will miss its presence and, in particular, the presence of its owner, Annie Ramsdell.

“You’re closing Friday? Annie, you can’t do that to me!” said Joyce Bennett, 83, of Bucksport, who went into the RadioShack Monday afternoon to put more minutes on her TracFone, a prepaid cell phone that requires users to buy more minutes of service time every few months.

Bennett is one of hundreds of older customers in the Bucksport area who rely on Ramsdell to refill their minutes for them.

“TracFone’s going to miss us, I’ll tell you,” said Ramsdell, who then gave Bennett a tutorial on how to refill the minutes herself. Twenty minutes later, though, Neil McCombs of Penobscot walked into the store with a similar problem.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without her,” McCombs said. “She gets all our phone questions. We’ll miss you.”

Fifteen minutes after McComb left, it was Bucksport resident Ann Schiner’s turn.

“What are we going to do?” she said. “I think this is traumatic.”

Refilling minutes requires purchasing a TracFone card at a RadioShack or a Family Dollar or a Hannaford, scratching out the PIN number, and then entering the number into a menu option on the phone. All that can be a challenge for those unfamiliar with the process.

“Not everybody has high-speed internet around here,” Ramsdell said. “They don’t even have the means to get online to figure out some of this.”

Ramsdell said most of her clientele is on the older side, which is why much of her job involves teaching them how to fix a remote control or how to switch inputs on a TV screen. Her lessons have earned her quite a few fans.

“Older people are so appreciative of what you do,” Ramsdell said. “I’ve helped people with computer problems and the next day we have flowers here.”

Ramsdell hasn’t always been a techno-wizard. The 62-year-old Worcester, Mass., native grew up working at a bakery and an office before moving with her husband, John, to Verona Island in 1976. John opened up the NAPA Auto Parts store on Main Street that same year. In 2002, RadioShack representatives came to town and asked the Ramsdells if they wanted to open up a franchise store in the old machine shop attached to the auto parts store.

“They were looking for places to put some franchises and we decided to try it,” said Ramsdell, who became the business owner, despite not knowing much about technology.

“We would get computer questions and I used to panic a little bit,” she said. “My husband used to say, ‘Open the door and grab a 10-year-old. They’ll tell you what to do.’”

As time went on, Ramsdell and her employee, Brenda Henderson, learned how to program a police scanner, how to update a GPS system and how to use many other tools of the RadioShack trade. She often worked with customers as they both figured it out together, though not everyone liked being told what to do by a woman.

“‘Is there a man there that I can talk to who might repair this?’ We got that a lot,” Ramsdell recalled. She was reminded of her mother-in-law, Elvie, who had similar experiences owning and operating an auto parts store in the 1960s. “Some men would not take what we had to say,” Ramsdell said. “I used to love when they came back in and said, ‘I guess you were right.’ You knew it was killing them to have to say that.”

Ramsdell said that as time went on she experienced less skepticism from male customers. Still, even Ramsdell couldn’t keep up with the rapid change in technology over the past several years.

One-in-all smartphones replaced the need for cameras and memory cards and MP3 players. Netflix and streaming video replaced the need for DVD players and the cables connecting them to TVs. The economy slumped, and when RadioShack went bankrupt, a lot of customers thought all its franchise stores went with it.

“Unfortunately when RadioShack went bankrupt and they started closing company stores I think a lot of people just thought all the RadioShacks were going to close,” Ramsdell said, adding that “Nobody’s shopping at the malls anymore. Everyone goes online.”

Ramsdell said it’s bittersweet to say good-bye to her store, but she also has a garden to tend and four grandchildren under 6 years old who she’d like to spend time with.

“I’m just looking forward to doing a few of the things I like to do,” she said.

And there’s one thing in particular she’s looking forward to: going to other technology stores.

“I can’t wait until I’m 80 and I’m going to go to the store and I’m going to say, ‘Listen, young man! I ran a RadioShack! I know this stuff!’”