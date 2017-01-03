Bucksport Police Log: Slippery conditions cause accidents

BUCKSPORT — During most winters, the cold weather and frozen roads wreak havoc on many a local resident’s vehicle.

This winter has been no exception, and police have a few more names to add to its ever-growing list of victims.

Police said Curtis Wood, 76, of Orland was driving south on Route 46 on Dec. 22 when he went off the road due to poor road conditions. Wood hit the guardrail and skidded across a ditch, causing $2,000 in damage to his vehicle, which had to be towed out.

Jamie Cross, 45 of Bucksport was driving south on Central Street on Dec. 24 when a vehicle in front of him stopped. Police said that, due to road conditions, Cross drove into a ditch to avoid a collision with the car. Luckily, his vehicle was undamaged, and a tow truck pulled it out of the ditch.

Wesley Whitmore, 75, of Bucksport reported to police that he went off the Mast Hill Road and damaged his vehicle on Dec. 27. He drove to the police station to report the incident.

Warren Giles, 43, of Bucksport and Dale Fairbrother, 49, of Bucksport collided with each other in the Tozier’s Market parking lot on Dec. 29, causing $1,400 in damage.

Brandon Seekins, 29, of Bucksport went off Town Farm Road on Dec. 29. There was no damage and Seekins was pulled back onto the road.

Car-deer collisions

Police said Thomas Bouchard, 28, of Bucksport struck a deer on the Millvale Road on Dec. 22, causing $1,000 in damage to his vehicle.

Emery Debay, 61, of Bucksport was driving south on Millvale Road in his Ford pickup on Dec. 25 when he struck a deer, causing $200 in damage. The deer had to be killed by police.

Fraudulent checks

A woman in Tulsa, Okla., reported to police on Dec. 28 that she had received multiple fraudulent checks that had to do with businesses in Bucksport. No money was lost, and police advised the woman not to cash the checks.

Donuts in the parking lot

Teenagers were found doing donuts in two trucks with flashing red lights in a parking lot near the Miles Lane School Dec. 29. They were told by police to knock it off.

“Happens in every snowstorm, in every town, everywhere,” said Detective Sgt. David Winchester.

Dumping tires

A man told police on Dec. 30 that he had seen some men dumping tires into the woods behind the Knoxview Apartments. Officer Dan Harlan is investigating.

Shot-up sign

On Dec. 20 a man told police he found a street sign that looked like it had been shot with a shotgun. Police advised the Department of Transportation to replace the sign.