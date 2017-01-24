Bucksport Police Log: Man arrested for allegedly violating protection order

BUCKSPORT — David Noble, 37, of Dedham was arrested by Officer Daniel Harlan Jan. 20 for violation of a protection order and taken to Hancock County Jail.

The next day, Donald Collins, 32, of Bucksport turned himself in and was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Belfast for negotiating a worthless instrument, which Detective Sgt. David Winchester said usually means writing a bad check.

Thefts

Harlan is investigating a report of a theft of liquor from the Bucksport Hannaford that occurred Jan 11.

Officer Robert Findlay is investigating a report of a theft of a large amount of cash from a residence that occurred Jan 18.

Accidents

Police reported a few minor car accidents.

Police said a vehicle driven by William Doty, 48, of Bucksport left the roadway on Route 46 on Jan. 3 and had to be pulled out of a ditch.

There was no damage to the vehicle, police said.

Police said a vehicle driven by Christopher Woodard, 30, of Bucksport left the roadway on Millvale Road and went into a ditch on Jan. 15.

The vehicle had to be towed out, but there was no damage.

James Cobbett, 49, of Orland was involved in a minor accident with Marion Provost, 80, of Bangor at the Bucksport Regional Health Center on Jan. 11.

The accident caused caused minimal damage.

Speeding

James Adams, 61, of Deer Isle, 54 mph in a 45-mph zone on Route 46 Jan. 15.

Samuel Billings, 20, of Rutland, Vt., 59 mph in a 35-mph zone on River Road Jan. 19.

Gabriel Sepp, 27, of Newburgh, 44 mph in a 35-mph zone on Silver Lake Road on Jan. 22.

Summonses

Celeste Gallupe, 49, of Bucksport, littering from a motor vehicle on Main Street on Jan. 1.

Sara Contos, 28, of Amherst, N.H., operating after suspension on Main Street on Jan. 4.

Dominik Kacprzykowski, 31, of Stockton Springs, operating after suspension on River Road on Jan 6.

Mark Ensworth, 29, of Penobscot, failure to produce insurance on Route 46 on Jan. 7.

Anthony Glidden, 40, of Hermon, operating after suspension on Nicholson Avenue on Jan. 8.

Andrew Dicesare, 29, of Orrington, failure to produce insurance on Drakes Lane on Jan. 15.

Charlotte Carrier, 59, of Orland, not wearing a seat belt on Route 46 on Jan. 22.

April Smith, 22, of Brewer, operating an unregistered motor vehicle on Nicholson Avenue on Jan. 11.

Dylan Sieber, 21, of Bucksport, operating after suspension on Route 1 on Jan. 12.

Car-deer accidents

Police reported several collisions with deer that caused quite a bit of vehicle damage.

Carrie Joy, 32, of Bucksport struck a deer on Bucksmills Road on Jan. 3, causing $1,500 in damage.

Timothy Warren, 56, of Bucksport struck a deer on Route 46 Jan. 7, causing $800 in damage.

Later that day, Misty Young, 52, of Bucksport struck a deer on Bucksmills Road, causing $3,000 in damage.

On Jan. 18, Dennis Pomeroy, 53, of Searsport and Alec Dyer, 19, of Prospect were both traveling on Route 1 in separate cars when a large group of deer entered the roadway. Pomeroy was unable to avoid hitting a deer, causing $1,000 in damage to his truck.

Dyer, who was behind him in another vehicle, hit the same deer, though no damage was caused to his truck.