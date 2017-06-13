Bucksport native Richard Rosen resigns as Maine’s finance chief

ELLSWORTH — The office of Governor Paul LePage released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying the Governor had accepted the resignation of Richard Rosen as commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS).

The resignation comes at a busy time for the Maine Legislature, which is hurrying to complete a two-year budget before the current legislative session ends on June 21.

As commissioner of DAFS, Rosen oversaw more than 1,200 employees serving all branches of Maine government and its agencies. The department is responsible for budgeting and financial management, human resources and other administrative services.

“I thank Richard Rosen for his many years of service to the State of Maine,” said Governor LePage in a statement. “He has been a dedicated public servant to the people of Maine, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Rosen also served four terms as a senator representing Hancock and Penobscot counties, and three terms as a member of the Maine House of Representatives.

Rosen’s wife, Kimberley, represents Maine State Senate District 8, which includes parts of Hancock and Penobscot Counties.

In Bucksport, Rosen used to own and operate a department store called Rosen’s. That store closed in 2013.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Governor’s Office announced that David R. Lavway, the deputy commissioner of operations at DAFS, had been appointed acting commissioner.